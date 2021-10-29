Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik break up after an alleged argument with her mom Yolanda

It’s been a wild day for Zayn Malik,Gigi Hadid, and her mom Yolanda. News broke Thursday that there was an alleged argument between Zayn and his daughter’s grandma with Yolanda telling TMZ he “struck” her last week. The 28-year-old released a statement denying the allegations and a few hours later multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that they have broken up. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” said a Hadid family friend. TMZ reports that it happened more than a month ago. The news comes 4 days after Zayn posted a selfie that looked like he had been crying for hours. Read the details below.

The young hot former couple welcomed their daughter last year in September and a source told the outlet they are co-parenting. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild,” they explained. Gigi’s reps told the outlet she wanted “privacy.” “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” they said in a statement.

TMZ reported Thursday Gigi‘s mother Yolanda was considering filing a police report against Malik for striking her. Malik told the outlet, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Then, in a lengthy statement shared on Twitter, Malik said he wanted to create “a place where private family matters aren‘t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems, for now, there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ tp the press,” the former One Direction member continued. He added, “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”