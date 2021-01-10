Gigi Hadid’s baby is ready for Buckingham Palace in new ensemble

Gigi Hadid’s baby has a closet fit for a royal. The 25-year-old new mom shared an expensive outfit her daughter was gifted to Instagram Story on Saturday, January 9. “I just can’t deal with this Fendi,” she wrote over a clip flexing the lavish baby ensemble by the Italian fashion house. “She’s going to wear it for Oma’s bday,” she continued, referring to the child’s fierce grandma Yolanda Hadid. Gigi went on to thank the sender of the gift, who happened to be none other than designer Silvia Venturini Fendi. Talk about friends in high places!

©@gigihadid



Gigi Hadid received this gorgeous Fendi outfit for her baby

The Fendi baby set could’ve been plucked from storage out of Princess Charlotte’s old wardrobe. It’s a strawberry-colored checkered cardigan paired with a matching bottom. Underneath is a formal white onesie which has the Peter Pan collar that Charlotte is so often seen in. Though royals generally don’t wear pieces that boast logos - which this one does - it has the elegance to suit a regal baby.

It’s not surprising that Gigi receives such luxurious gifts for her and Zayn Malik’s one and only. The star has taken to her Instagram to publicly thank many of the kind gestures that have come their way. She’s also shared lots of adorable glimpses of their bundle of joy. However, the parents are maintaining strong privacy boundaries. They have not disclosed their child’s face or name yet. It’s an admirable and understandable decision for someone in the spotlight, and we hope everyone respects it.