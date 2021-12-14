Swipe right: Ana de Armas spotted kissing Tinder exec boyfriend Paul Boukadakis

It’s safe to say Ana de Armas moved on from her relationship with Ben Affleck.

On Saturday, December 11, the actress was spotted kissing Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis while out shopping in Los Angeles. According to reports from E! News, eyewitnesses say the lovebirds were all over each other during the outing as Paul was on the hunt for a pair of sunglasses, with Ana helping in his search.

“She was very affectionate and she would hold his hand,” the eyewitness told the outlet. “At one point, she pulled his mask down for a sweet kiss as they waited to cross the street.”

Amid their outing, a source exclusively told the outlet that things are “very serious” between the actress and tech entrepreneur, who she started dating in the spring.

Back in June, Page Six reported that the actress had been dating the Tinder vice president after the two of them were introduced by mutual friends a few months prior. According to the outlet, at the time, Ana had already met members of his family.

A separate source close to the Knives Out actress went on to say, “She’s been working and very busy, but they have been able to keep the relationship going.”

“When she’s in LA, she spends a lot of time with Paul at her place,” the source continued. “They love taking walks with her dogs and hanging out at home. Ana is very happy with Paul and excited about what’s to come.”