Ana de Armas replaces Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming film ‘Ghosted’ starring Chris Evans

Ana de Armas is reuniting with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the upcoming Apple film Ghosted. But this time, it’s going to get romantic. De Armas is replacing Scarlett Johannson who dropped out of the movie due to a scheduling conflict, per Deadline. The 33-year-old will play the lead female role in the romantic action-adventure film, which will be directed by Dexter Fletcher.

The goal is to get the “high-concept” romantic film into production by February- which wouldn’t work for Johannson. One of the film‘s producers, David Ellison was leading the mission to get de Armas on board who catapulted into the scene as an A-list actress for her roles in Knives out, No Time to Die, and Blonde. She has a busy year ahead of her with three movies set to release including Deep Water starring her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.

It’ll be the third time she works with Evans as she starred within and Ryan Gosling in Netlflix’s The Gray Man directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. She is also in talks to play the lead in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, per Deadline. Considering they are both single and attractive Hollywood stars, there are many hoping they could be the next big couple. There were even rumors that they liked each other on the set of Knives Out.

The love story was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland). Per Deadline, they are also serving as producers and came up with the original idea and preemptively sold it to Skydance. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger are producing the upcoming film along with Jules Daly. Evans is also serving as producer and de Armas is an executive producer.