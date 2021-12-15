Kanye West is not ‘going to stop fighting to win’ Kim Kardashian back despite her hopes to be legally single

You might think Kim Kardashian West’s new relationship with Pete Davidson or recent court filings to become legally single would give Kanye West now legally named “Ye” a clue, but he is not going to stop fighting to get her back. Last week Ye made desperate pleas for Kim in front of their kids North and Saint at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, and the next day TMZ revealed that she filed legal docs hoping to be signed off as legally single. But a source close to Ye told PEOPLE, “her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn‘t mean he’s going to stop fighting to win her back.”

Kim’s lawyer in the divorce is Laura Wesser and if her filing to become legally single is signed off by the judge they would separate issues of child custody and property from marital status. But even if the judge signs it off, Ye is not going to back down. “He’s not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he‘s not going to just let that go,“ an insider told PEOPLE. “No matter if they’re husband and wife, they‘ll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn’t mean he‘s going to stop fighting to win her back.”

The Skims founder also asked in the filing that her maiden name be restored, which would get rid of “West.” The source told the outlet ”family and marriage” are important to the rapper and he’s a “family man at heart [whose] love and commitment” to Kim and the kids “will never change.”

Last Friday night the rapper went off the script during his song “Runaway” singing, “Run back to me ... more specifically, Kimberly.” Kim didn‘t comment on the public display of cringe but a source close to her previously revealed that she is “embarrassed” and “furious” at his behavior. On Thanksgiving, the rapper posted a dramatic 5-minute video that has since been deleted where he was performing spoken word about “misactions.” “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,“ he said.

But it was a little too late for Ye. The insider told the outlet, “Kim is furious with Kanye’s latest public stunt because while Kanye may be out there confessing to strangers, he’s not saying these things to her in private—he’s making a big deal out of wanting his family back, but as everyone knows, during the marriage, he was never around and always in a different state.” “And he’s being seen with all these different women, too,” they added.