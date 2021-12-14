Kim Kardashian’s house is a winter wonderland and Kanye West has his own stocking

North West has been pumping out content on TikTok using the joint account she shares with her mom Kim Kardashian West called “Kim and North.” On Sunday the 8-year-old posted a video showing off the family‘s winter-themed mansion and it looks like Kim took out all her decorations from last year out of storage.

©Kim and North





In the clip set to Mariah Carey’s Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), North had great transitions as she showed off the white fluffy tree hallway, their giant Christmas tree, baby deer decorations, and the family’s 6 stockings for each member of the West family. North showed a close-up of only one of the stockings leading the row which was her dad Kanye West’s. The stocking said “Kanye” instead of “Ye,” even though he legally changed his name to Ye in October.

The house looks like a nightmare for anyone with children because it is top-down covered in white but it‘s definitely on the theme for the Holidays. Kim and Kanye are in the middle of a divorce but “Ye” will still be the kid’s father so it‘s really not too surprising that Kanye has a stocking in the house.

Kanye has been going viral for his desperate pleas for Kim to come back to him. On Ye performed at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday for the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert where he sang “Runaway.” Kim was at the show with their kids North and Saint and at the end Ye went off the script and adlibbed vocals that ended with, “Run back to me ... more specifically, Kimberly.”

The crowd cheered but it doesn’t seem like Kim was too impressed because the next morning TMZ revealed that she filed legal docs hoping to be signed off as legally single. Her lawyer is Laura Wesser and if signed off by the judge they would separate issues of child custody and property from marital status. As noted by the outlet, she made similar requests for other celebrity clients, like Dr. Dre and Kelly Clarkson.

Earlier in the year, TMZ reported that Kim was keeping the ‘West’ in her name for the sake of their children, North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint. But things must have changed since then because Kim also asked that her maiden name be restored, which would get rid of “West.”