Kim Kardashian West is ‘furious’ at Ye West after his ‘embarrassing’ plea to get back together

Kanye “Ye” West might be making Kim Kardashian West run further and further from his side. Kardashian West, who is having a romance with Pete Davidson, reportedly wants nothing to do with her estranged husband.

Although the SKIMS founder attended with her estranged husband at the Louis Vuitton fashion show on November 30, 2021, the brief reunion was to honor the late Virgil Abloh, who happened to be a good friend of the former couple.

After their outing, a source close to Kim revealed to The Sun that she is “embarrassed” and “furious” at the rapper for his behavior. “Kim is furious with Kanye’s latest public stunt because while Kanye may be out there confessing to strangers, he’s not saying these things to her in private—he’s making a big deal out of wanting his family back, but as everyone knows, during the marriage, he was never around and always in a different state,” a source told the site. “And he’s being seen with all these different women, too,” the source added.

According to the insider, the 41-year-old tv personality and businesswoman is worried about Kanye’s impact on their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. “She can ignore it, but the last thing she wants is the kids hearing something and getting confused if their dad is coming back or not,” the source said.

The Kardashian-Jenner also worries about Kanye’s latest stunts, and they think he’s being “cruel and immature.” According to the publication, the insider said that “he’s embarrassing her, yet again. He’s trying to change the narrative and make people feel sorry for him. It won’t work.”

On Thanksgiving Day 2021, Kanye published a now-deleted five-minute video talking about Kim. “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” Kanye said, in part. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

“I went into a manic episode in 2016, and I was placed under heavy medication,” Kanye said. “Since then, I went on and off the medication, which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

Kanye also spoke about his support for Donald Trump. “Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” he shared, referring to the Make America Great Again hat. “I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage.”