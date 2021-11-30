Kim Kardashian shares a touching and emotional message dedicated to Virgil Abloh

The world was shocked to find out Virgil Abloh passed away Sunday, November 28th after privately battling a rare form of cancer. The 41-year-old was the founder of Off-White and the first Black man to be an artistic director for Louis Vuitton. Abloh’s legacy will always be remembered and on Monday Kim Kardashian West shared a gallery of photos with an emotional caption. “God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon? it’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early,” Kim wrote. She went on to describe him as a “gentle, kind, and calm” person who made time for everyone. “This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much,” she continued.

Included in the 10 photos was an image of the night Kanye West proposed to her in AT&T Park in San Francisco. He projected please marry me onto the stadium screen and Abloh was the DJ. While the artist is known best for his designs, he called djing his “greatest escape,” in screenshots shared by Australian DJ and vocalist Anna Lunoe.

After news of his passing, Kanye’s dedicated his Sunday Service to Abloh was the creative director at Donda. “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda,” the screen read for the live stream. His choir went on to sing Adele’s “Easy on Me.”

While Kim took the day to process the news, her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner dedicated posts to Abloh on Sunday. The model shared a lengthy caption describing him as “the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful, and full of light person i have ever known.” She went on to say “to battle his illness privately perfectly explains the type of man he was, he never wanted anyone to worry about him. we have lost a dear friend. no words do my feelings justice at this very moment, but what i can say is that i am absolutely heartbroken. for his family, his kids, his wife, and anyone who cared for him deeply.” “V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love. we all need a little bit of Virgil in us. he leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world,” she added.