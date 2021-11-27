Kanye West shares photo with Kim Kardashian, says God will reunite them

Over Thanksgiving break, Kanye West shared a photo of himself and Kim Kardashian kissing. The post, shared on his Instagram stories, features a black and white photo of the two and a TMZ caption below it that read: “Kanye West said God will being him and Kim together, inspire millions.”

©Kanye West



Kanye shared this image on his Instagram stories.

While Kim and Kanye have been separated for a while, the pair has maintained an amicable relationship, with both of them showing support for each other on their private ventures. In L.A. Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event, Kanye took the stage and spoke about his relationship with Kim, showing that he is still invested and doesn’t want to move on.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” said West according to People Magazine. “We‘ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I‘ve publically done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I‘m here to change the narrative.” He then said that networks like E! And Hulu wouldn’t dictate the narrative of what occurred in his family. “I am the priest of my own home,” he said.