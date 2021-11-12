Kanye West wants to reconcile, but what does Kim Kardashian really feels?

Kanye West has made it clear he wants to reconcile with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, opening up about his feelings during a recent interview, however a close source to the reality star revealed she has “reached her breaking point” in their marriage.

Loading the player...

The 44-year-old rapper, who recently explained why he changed his legal name, thinks that during Kim’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue where she said she had divorced Kanye, as it “came down to just one thing: his personality,” the popular show just wanted her to say that for rating purposes.

He also revealed that he has “never even seen the papers,” in reference to the divorce documents, which means they are “not even divorced,” hinting at the possibility of a reconciliation.

And while he is “still holding out hope and wishes they could still work it out,” Kim thinks there is “no chance for reconciliation at this point.”

The source also revealed that Kanye is still hoping Kim changes her mind but “she‘s not interested in getting back together,” especially because she tried to make the relationship work “for a long, long time” and “reached her breaking point.”

Another source close to the couple stated that “she knows he has his feelings and doesn‘t hold back on sharing them. Kanye has made it very clear he doesn’t want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider.”