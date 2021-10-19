Why Kanye West decided to legally change his name: ‘It means you’

He really did it! Kanye West is officially changing his name to Ye, now that a Los Angeles court has approved the application.

The 44-year-old artist formerly known as Kanye Omari West, revealed in August he wanted to legally change his name, stating “personal reasons” for the name change

He also talked about the meaning of his new name back in 2018, during a radio interview, declaring that ‘Ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, “In the Bible it means you.”

“So, I’m you. And I’m us. It‘s us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad,” adding “It’s more of a reflection of who we are as beings,” he shared.

Fans of the singer commented on his new name and his recent look, surprising everyone with a new haircut and different disguises in public, quickly going viral on Twitter and Instagram.

The billionaire and ex-husband of Kim Kardashian released his highly anticipated 10th studio album ‘Donda’ in August, hosting different listening parties and inviting special guests to celebrate the new 27-track album.

And while we are not sure about his new relationship with Kim, we know they are still trying to spend time as a family, sharing four children together, 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.