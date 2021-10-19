Kim Kardashian pays $23 million to Kanye West for L.A. home

Kim Kardashian pays $23 million to estranged husband Kanye West for the Hidden Hills home. The former couple is finalizing their divorce, and Kardashian is making sure to secure the properties for herself the four kids — North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2 — she shares with the rapper.

The legal documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 12 revealed that the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will own the mansion. The records were obtained by People and also uncover that she is also keeping “all finishings, furniture, fixtures, appliances‘ collectibles, silver and art currently located in said Residence.” The distribution is part of Kardashian and West’s ongoing divorce.

According to the publication, $20 million of the agreed-upon price is the price of the property, while the other $3 million were allocated towards its goods.

The home is known for its all-white and neutral colors interior created by Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt in collaboration with Kanye and Kim, who purchased the house for $20 million in 2014.

According to Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, after Vervoordt’s renovation, the property price skyrocketed to $60 million; however, Kardashian pays the musician and businessman less than half of that price.

The constant renovations of the property had neighbors unhappy. People reported that one of Kardashian West’s neighbors asked a judge to stop her from adding an “underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean ’wellness center‘ and a detached guardhouse.”

Kim also built a miniature version of her neighborhood of Hidden Hillls and even has an arch where the “street” starts, that says Lil Hidden Hills. The right side of the linear town provides the Kardashian-Jenner clan with plenty of opportunities to play house, including a sweet flower shop, grocery store, and a two-story cottage-style abode. Always seeing the importance of details, Kim also included an ATM machine, Starbucks walk-up, and a faux guard tower to screen incoming guests to Lil Hidden Hills in her child-friendly creation.

Resident Sarah Key requested that the Hidden Hills Community Association block Kim’s plans to “flatten two hills” and build upon “two high-pressure gas transmission lines” because the neighborhood should keep its “natural and rustic county setting.” Such renovations will put “Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage.”