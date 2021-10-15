Kim Kardashian decorated her Hidden Hills home with a giant creepy spider

For those who are avid ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ fans, you know that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s house that was having work done to it took forever to finish. Now, that same $60 million Hidden Hills home is fully in Kardashian’s possession, according to new documents.

The same week that the rapper put up one of his Wyoming ranches for sale was when documents in the Los Angeles County Court revealed that the reality star will get the home to herself, as reported by the New York Post.

Now that the house fully belongs to Kardashian, she is getting into the Halloween spirit by going all out decorating its exterior with some creepy crawlers. The SKIMS founder placed a gigantic spider in front of the entryway of the home. Exterior photos show the massive home and surrounding land and of course a spider only big enough for this size home should be placed there.

Kim Kardashian’s home is ready for a spooky Halloween.

The couple first purchased the home for $20 million in 2014 before renovating the entire home. West was behind the home’s design. In a 2020 Architectural Digest interview, West told the backstory of why he loves designing so much.

“When I was growing up in Chicago, before the internet, I’d go to my local Barnes & Noble to check out Architectural Digest and other design magazines, along with the fashion and rap titles,” the ‘Donda’ rapper said. “My father encouraged me. He always had graph paper around for me to scribble on.”