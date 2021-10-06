Kanye West is reportedly helping Kim Kardashian prep for her SNL hosting gig

Last month Kim Kardashian announced that she would be hosting Saturday Night Live this upcoming Saturday. The KKW Cosmetics founder posted an Instagram story showing her name and date of when she is hosting and wrote the text, “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl.” Friends of the reality star such as Jeff Leatham showed Kardashian support for her upcoming hosting duties. Another supporter is ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is getting ready for her hosting debut.

Reportedly, the rapper is currently in New York with the 40-year-old to help her with the hosting gig, according to Page Six. A source said, “Kim is nervous about hosting ‘SNL,’ it’s a big challenge but she is determined to be a success. Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show,” as reported by Page Six.

The SKIMS founder was seen leaving a New York City hotel earlier this week and heading to the NBC studios, according to Page Six.

While friends and ex-husbands are happy to see Kardashian hosting SNL, others such as Debra Messing are not as thrilled and are a bit confused on why the 40-year-old was chosen for Saturday’s show. The ‘Will & Grace’ actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?” the actress wrote.

Kardashian’s fans quickly came to her defense, rebutting Messing by writing things such as “Cultural icon? Hmmmm, I think the way she got famous has nothing to do with being an icon.” “But how she stayed famous is what matters. Not something that happened over ten years ago,” wrote another Twitter user.