Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seen out to dinner in LA amid divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could be working on their marriage...or maybe they’re just keeping things friendly amid their ongoing divorce.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the “Pure Souls” rapper were spotted out to dinner at Malibu hot spot Nobu on Thursday, September 30. The duo was photographed leaving the restaurant with Kim’s good friend and Chief Marketing Officer of KKW Brands Tracy Romulus and her husband, Ray Romulus.

For the night out, Kardashian continued her catsuit streak with a bright purple gloved ensemble, which she accessorized with a long maroon leather coat and a pair of futuristic sunglasses.

Mr. West was seen sporting a more simple look, wearing an all-black outfit that he paired with a black hat, sunglasses and a silver chain around his neck.

This outing for the couple comes after the SKIMS founder filed for divorce back in February following a tumultuous year for the pair, which included West’s unsuccessful presidential bid. The reality star and the rapper started dating in 2012 before getting married in May 2014. Their marriage lasted seven years.

Together, the estranged couple share four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

While this double date night could just mean that things are amicable between the estranged couple--who were friends for years before they started dating--fans are hopeful this is another sign signifying a reconciliation.

Throughout July and August, Kanye held multiple listening sessions for his then-unfinished album, DONDA, playing the project for a stadium full of fans three times over. Kim was in attendance at all three events--two in Atlanta and one in Chicago--and at the final session, she event walked out in a wedding dress, further driving suspicions that they’re getting back together.

Back in August, a source told PEOPLE that the couple “have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce.”

“It’s taken them months to get to this point,” the source continued. “Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable.”

Their focus reportedly shifted away from their personal issues and instead went towards their children, the source added. “The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids,” the insider said of Kardashian at the time.

“Filing for divorce was always the most difficult decision for Kim,” the source explained. “She only filed because they had issues that they couldn‘t solve. She will always love Kanye though.”