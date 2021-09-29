Maluma finally responds to rumors he secretly dated Kim Kardashian

From the second Kim Kardashian filed from divorce from Kanye West, everyone has been trying to predict her next love interest. While it doesn’t seem like dating is her top priority right now, fans couldn’t help but notice how perfect her and Maluma looked together when they met at an event earlier this year.

Unfortunately, Kim has already denied the rumors, but Maluma never commented on the rumored romance--until now.

©Kim Kardashian





In a recent interview with L’Officiel Hommes, the “Hawaí” singer responded to reports that he and the reality star dated after she separated from Kanye back in February, confirming that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star are just “close friends.”

“I don’t even know! Right? We were together at the Dior show,” he explained. “I met her for the first time there. I was also there with Kourtney.”

Maluma first met both Kim and Kourtney at the Dior Men’s Fall 2020 Runway Show in Miami, Florida, in December 2019. Two years later, in 2021, they were seen spending time together in the very same city for the opening of Pharrell Williams and David Grutman’s Goodtime Hotel in April.

While Kim was still married when they first met, their public reunion happened just a couple months after she filed for divorce, which led everyone to think there was something going on between them. Plus, Kardashian posted pics with the star on Instagram, and their chemistry is undeniable.

Still, it seems like their relationship is strictly platonic.

“People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her that. Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know?” he said during his interview. “But no, we are good friends. We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other.”