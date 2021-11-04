Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be more than ‘just friends’! The pair went on a second date in NYC

This is not a drill, you all! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be more than “just friends,” and we can’t wait to see how this story will develop. According to Page Six, the 27-year-old comedian arrived at Zero Bond, a private members’ club in Manhattan where celebrities gather, accompanied by friends in casual attire.

As reported by the publication, the Saturday Night Live star rocked a pair of jeans with a green plaid jacket and white sneakers. Later that night, the 41-year-old businesswoman and tv personality stopped by the exclusive place wearing one of her signature looks and shades.

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had a second date

Kardashian rapidly went inside, leaving a crowd of paparazzi outside the restaurant, desperately awaiting the perfect moment to capture who might be Hollywood’s newest it couple. It is also reported that Kim’s best friend Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban was also waiting for her.

According to the media outlet, restaurant sources confirmed that Kim and Pete were sitting together, and everything seemed very casual. The night before, both celebs had a more intimate dinner. As per Page Six, Davidson “arranged a dinner on the rooftop” of Campania’s, an Italian restaurant in Staten Island.

Reports of a possible romance surfaced after Kim Kardashian and the actor kissed during a Saturday Night Live skit and weeks later were seen holding hands on a roller coaster.

©NBC



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on ‘Saturday Night Live’

A possible relationship between the 41-year-old reality TV star and the 27-year-old comedian has yet to be confirmed; however, another close source revealed Kim and Pete definitely “hang in the same circles.”

In the meantime, Kim is finalizing her divorce with Ye (Kanye West), and making sure to secure the properties for herself the four kids — North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2 — she shares with the rapper.