Will Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson become the next power couple? Time will tell; however, everything points that the businesswoman “likes” the comedian, at least according to a source close to Kardashian. As reported by Page Six, an insider said that “she is intrigued” and “she likes him.”

Reports of a possible romance surfaced after Kim Kardashian and the actor kissed during a Saturday Night Live skit and weeks later were seen holding hands on a roller coaster.

©NBC



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on ‘Saturday Night Live’

A possible relationship between the 41-year-old reality TV star and the 27-year-old comedian has yet to be confirmed; however, another close source revealed Kim and Pete definitely “hang in the same circles.”

In the meantime, Kim is finalizing her divorce with Ye (Kanye West), and making sure to secure the properties for herself the four kids — North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2 — she shares with the rapper.

Legal documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 12 revealed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will own the Hidden Hills mansion. The records were obtained by People and also uncover that she is also keeping “all finishings, furniture, fixtures, appliances‘ collectibles, silver and art currently located in said Residence.”

©GrosbyGroup



Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills mansion

If Kim is actually dating Pete, he will have a nice spot in California to relax. The comedian could also invest in Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims.

Previously, Kardashian was linked to CNN political comentator, Van Jones. The lawyer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in May, and said Kim will be an “unbelivieble” lawyer.

“She’s doing amazing,” Jones told Ellen DeGeneres when she asked how the reality star is getting along with her studies. “She has used her platform to help people behind bars. Her dad [the late Robert Kardashian Sr.] was a lawyer, and she always wanted to be a lawyer.”

According to the author, once Kardashian “got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn’t let up.”

“I think she’s gonna be an unbelievable attorney and she’s already one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice,” he added.