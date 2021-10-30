Kim Kardashian laughs and screams her way through Ellen DeGeneres’ haunted house

Kim Kardashian was Ellen DeGeneres’ most recent guest to attend her haunted house segment, one that’s loved by her viewers due to how funny it is. This year, the haunted house was extra special due to the fact that it’s the last season of the show. Kim looked like she had a lot of fun.

The video of Kim in the haunted house was shown to Kris Jenner, who was in attendance of Ellen’s Halloween episode and was dressed as Cruella.

Despite Kim’s long history at Ellen’s show, this was her first time visiting the show’s haunted house. She was accompanied by Andy Lassner, one of Ellen’s producers, as they visited Universal Studios’ Horror Nights, a yearly event that a lot of people love and look forward to. “I have no idea what I’m getting myself into, by the way,” Kim said when she and Lassner started walking towards the haunted house. While she got scared frequently by skeletons and people who jumped out of rooms, her reaction was to laugh her way through it. “I need this at my house to scare the s**t out of my children,” she said. Andy tended to be the one who got scared most easily, using Kim as a shield. Once the haunted house ended, Kim snuck up on Andy, giving him one last scare.

Once Kris and Ellen were done watching and laughing at the video, Kris said that she liked that Andy had used Kim as a shield the entire time. “He’s such a gentleman,” Ellen said. Then, talking to Andy, she said “Now, you can finally relax,” only to prompt a loud noise that scared him out of his seat.

For the rest of the episode, Kris talked about a variety of things, like Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker and Kim’s iconic Met Gala outfit, which covered her entire face. “The whole evening of the Met Ball, Kim couldn‘t see and she couldn’t breathe,“ Kris said. ”So my boyfriend Corey was walking around, we were all together, and he was leading her to where we were supposed to go and helping with her ponytail.”