Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially engaged!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready for the next step in their relationship! The couple are officially engaged following nine months of romance.

The sweet proposal took place in Montecito, California, over the weekend, after the 45-year-old rockstar planned a beautiful gesture right on the beach, in front of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel, taking Kourtney to a spot filled with roses and white candles, getting down on one knee.

The 42-year-old mom and TV star wore an all black outfit and was looking absolutely happy walking hand in hand with her new fiancé.

After the romantic proposal, the two families shared an engagement dinner and posted about their excitement on social media, congratulating the happy couple, including Kim Kardashian who posted the sweetest video captioned “KRAVIS FOREVER,” adding the ring emoji, and showing Kourtney and Travis sharing a kiss and showing Kourtney’s enormous diamond ring.

The 15-year-old daughter of the musician, Alabama Luella Barker, also took to Instagram to share a video of the memorable moment, writing “so happy for you guys I love u both!”

Kourtney and Travis have known each other for a long time, however their official romance started at the beginning of 2021, showing their love publicly and quickly becoming one of the most famous couples of the moment, alongside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.