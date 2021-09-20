Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker found another way to declare their love for each other

Just as we thought Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker could not love each other more than they already do, the two lovebirds just proved us wrong with their recent Instagram stories over the weekend.

According to Kardashian’s stories, Sunday seemed to be a fun-filled day for the Poosh founder and the Blink 182 drummer. The couple first rode the Timber Mountain Log Ride with Barker’s 17-year-old son, Landon, at Knott‘s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

From there, the couple posed next to a few scary characters at the annual Knott’s Scary Farm event. The two used this as an opportunity to make out as the 42-year-old wrapped her legs around Barker’s waist as he held her up for a kiss.

The PDA-filled social media posts did not stop there. Kardashian then shared two black and white photos, one of her and another of Barker both wearing Jewelry by Veronique’s “True Romance” necklaces. The reality star wore a white beaded necklace that had Barker’s name spelled out and the 45-year-old musician wore a black beaded necklace that had “Kourtney” spelled out in beads with a few silver crosses and skulls on it.

©Kourtney Kardashian





Kardashian tagged Veronique Vicari Barnes in the photos of the necklaces. Barnes has reportedly been a friend of the 42-year-old’s since high school.