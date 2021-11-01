TRENDING: From Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson to Bon Jovi concert cancellations

Is Kim Kardashian starting a new romance with Pete Davidson? Let’s ask the audience. Following their onscreen chemistry during Kim’s Saturday Night Live’s episode, and their recent visit to an amusement park, photographed holding hands on a roller coaster, the rumored couple have now been spotted in New York.

The 41-year-old reality TV star and the 27-year-old comedian seem to be attending the 2021 WSJ. Magazine’s 11th annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art together, and while the possible relationship between the pair has yet to be confirmed, a close source revealed Kim and Pete definitely “hang in the same circles.”

The famous Kardashian is not the only famous celebrity making headlines, with her former husband Kanye West, who recently revealed why he changed his name to ‘Ye,’ sparking controversy for inviting his new friend Marilyn Manson to his latest Sunday Service, even praying together on stage.

Justin Bieber also took part in the event, however Manson has been recently involved in a sexual misconduct scandal, being accused by several women, including Hollywood star Evan Rachel Wood, making fans of the rapper surprised to see the singer at his popular Sunday Service.

marilyn manson is currently leading a prayer circle with justin bieber and kanye west pic.twitter.com/rDFUza5lvn — KENNY BEAR (@RapDose) October 31, 2021

And from one stage to the next, Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams were forced to cancel their upcoming concerts over the weekend, after they tested positive for COVID-19. A representative from Bon Jovi’s team revealed he is “fully vaccinated and feeling fine,” as he has been a big supporter of safety measures amid the health crisis.