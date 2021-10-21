Debra Messing apologizes to Kim Kardashian following ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut

It seems Debra Messing was impressed with Kim Kardashian’s debut on Saturday Night Live, following her first reaction to the announcement.

The 53-year-old Emmy winner first took to Twitter to question the iconic show about the decision to choose Kim as host, asking “Why Kim Kardashian?” she continued, “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but ‘SNL’ has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch.”

Now the actress is apologizing for the way her comment was received, as she revealed during her latest interview with Tamron Hall, discussing how she felt after watching the episode.

Debra declared she didn’t mean to disrespect the TV star and entrepreneur, and was just surprised, as many of the usual hosts have something to promote.

“Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?’ And she didn’t have anything coming out,” she shared.

The actress went on to say she was “not intending to troll her and you know if anybody took it that way, I apologize,” she added, “That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, you know, she is a cultural icon.”

“I watched her and I thought she was amazing, and I was rooting for her,” Debra concluded, “If you know me, and you follow me, then you know that I consistently lift up women. I support women. So you know, I hope that people understand that was never my intention.”