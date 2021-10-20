Kanye West continues his streak of weird masks with a new addition

Just when you think things can’t get any weirder, Kanye West proves how wrong we all are.

On Tuesday, October 19, the rapper decided to wear another full face mask in New York City, this time while meeting up with Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen.

The 44-year-old met up with Cohen in NYC and were photographed grabbing a cup of coffee on the Upper East Side. According to reports from Page Six, the outing was the pair’s second at the coffee bar of the Loews Regency Hotel, having connected there already earlier this month.

For the occassion, Ye — who legally dropped his first and last name on Monday — wore a Halloween-like face mask, which is similar to the ones he also sported over the weekend in Venice, Italy and New York City. The smooth, tan prosthetic covered his entire face and neck, leaving slits for his eyes, nostrils and mouth.

This time, he put on sunglasses over the mask, wearing the same black cap he did over the previous mask. He also donned what seems to be the exact same outfit: a black bomber jacket, black jeans and black rainboots.

Since being spotted in unusual masks multiple days in a row, fans have been wondering what compelled Kanye to choose such jarring selections. According to Cohen, the rapper wore the mask in an attempt to go unnoticed--but obviously, that didn’t happen.

“The purpose [of the mask] was so that people would not recognize him,” he told Page Six following their meet up. “The first 10 minutes we sat down, he was mobbed by people...who wanted photos, and to say hello. So he put on this mask to give him some anonymity, which interestingly enough, did not really work.”