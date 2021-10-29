Madonna might let Kim Kardashian West borrow an outfit from her fashion archive

Kim Kardashian West has an impressive fashion archive, but she knows that there’s no one like Madonna. Therefore, the tv personality and businesswoman asked the singer if she could borrow an outfit from her collection.

In a teaser of Madonna’s Paramount+ documentary, Madame X: Madame Xtra Q&A, Kardashian West asked Madonna if she’s saved items from her wardrobe. “Okay, queen Madonna. Do you have all of your award show and music video wardrobe? And...can I wear something one day?” she said.

“That’s so cute,” Madonna said as a response. The global superstar and living legend said she “of course” has a fashion archive and that she stores all her old clothing in New York. “It’s in Brooklyn. You have to wear rubber gloves to touch anything,” Madonna added.

Madonna’s Madame X is available for streaming on Paramount+. On November 18, the platform is dropping Madame X: Madame Xtra Q&A with exclusive access to the “Queen of Pop.”

The star is also getting ready to start filming her biopic. The iconic singer announced she is “almost finished” with her “untold true story.” The 63-year-old star took to Instagram to share a series of selfies reading the script. She also shared some of her notes and corrections, with the caption: “Grateful for the success of Madame (X), that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!”

Screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson will be involved in the project, alongside acclaimed screenwriter and director Diablo Cody who was first included in the film. As HOLA! USA previously reported Madonna wants to show the viewers scenes from the beginning of her career, including her 1990 Blond Ambition Tour and her 1979 band Breakfast Club.