Madonna reveals the most difficult part of writing the script for her biopic

Madonna is getting ready to start filming her biopic! Now that the iconic singer announced she is “almost finished” with the script for her “untold true story.”

The 63-year-old star took to Instagram to share a series of selfies reading the script, showing some of her notes and corrections, with the caption “Grateful for the success of Madame (X), that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!”

It was also revealed that screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson will be involved in the project, alongside acclaimed screenwriter and director Diablo Cody who was first included in the film.

And while casting for the film has yet to start, it seems Madonna wants to show the viewers scenes from the beginning of her career, including her 1990 Blond Ambition Tour and her 1979 band Breakfast Club.

Madonna previously opened up about the creative process she has experienced writing the script, admitting that it hasn’t been as easy as she thought it would be.

“Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had,” she shared, adding that “It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way.

The singer explained that it has been difficult because she has to remember “every detail from my childhood till now,” describing the upcoming film as a “visual autobiography.”