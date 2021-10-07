Maluma and Madonna reunite to interview one another for Rolling Stone

Maluma and Madonna are back together again for the first time since their collaboration in 2019.

Both artists took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 6, posting behind-the-scenes footage of them posing together for a photshoot. Over the clip was a Rolling Stone logo, which Madonna explained in her caption.

“Excited for Rolling Stone—Musicians on Musicians Series,” she wrote. “Real Talk with Me and @maluma 🎤🎵 💣 Coming out Oct 12………..!”

In his caption of the same clip, Maluma wrote, in Spanish, “This is for the culture !!”

According to Madona, she and Maluma will be interviewing one another for the Rolling Stone’s beloved Musicans on Musicians series, which has previously featured artists like Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney, Roddy Ricch and Future, and Billie Joe Armstrong and Billie Eilish.

Of course, this wasn’t Maluma and Madonna’s first time linking up, collaborating on her song “Medellín” in 2019. They even performed the track together at Billboard Music Awards later that year.

In an interview with Billboard, Maluma revealed that he first met Madonna back in 2018, right before he performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. After seeing his set, the legendary musician reached out and asked him to collaborate on “Medellín.”

The “Hawaí” singer went on to say that he helped Madonna with some of the Spanish portions of the song, explaining, “I taught her how to pronounce some words — I was trying to help her with the accent.”

The Colombia native was also a huge fan of the pop star before their collaboration, saying, “she isn’t just an artist, she’s a movement. The truth is I always dreamt of collaborating with her.”

At the time, he also shared his initial reaction to hearing “Medellín,” which actually moved him to tears.