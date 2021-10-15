Lourdes Leon says Madonna is ‘such a control freak’

Lourdes “Lola” Leon is staying true to herself, taking care of her hair, and opening up about her life as Madonna’s daughter. In an interview with Interview Magazine published October 14th, the model reflected on how life has been in the spotlight for the last year and the advice Madonna has given her along the way. She also shared some insight on how Madonna was as a mom, “My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life,” Lola explained as to what encouraged her to become financially independent after she graduated high school.

Lola recently opened up about how she paid for her own college tuition, which shocked many. Lola is aware she grew up with “extreme privilege” but said there were no handouts in the family. Plus, Madonna’s controlling ways made her want to become financially independent ASAP. “I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you,” she said adding, “My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.” That doesn’t mean she still doesn’t steal her mom‘s clothes- when she can anyways. “Now there’s a lock on her closets,” Lola said. “When she’s not in the house, those things are locked tight, because I take everything I feel that I’m entitled to.”

With the experiences Madonna has had in the industry, she has plenty of advice to offer her 25-year-old daughter. According to Lola, she has encouraged her to ‘Proceed with caution and think about what you want to be known for.’ Working as a model, relying on your looks is something Lola says she knows can cause insecurity, and so does Madonna. “My mom is very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks. That’s not what I want people to remember me by. It’s not real,” she explained.