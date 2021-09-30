Lourdes ‘Lola’ Leon is a pink crystal dream for Swarvoski

Lourdes “Lola” Leon is the face of the current Swarvoski Collection II campaign and the brand released more stunning visuals of the model dripping in crystals. The theme of the shoot was pink and Lola looked gorgeous in a pink satin slip dress, and she wore three huge rings on her hand along with 2 giant chokers, 2 necklaces, and large earrings. “Layer on the rose tones for a pretty powerful lesson in confidence.” The brand wrote in the caption of the photo.

©Swarvoski GALLERY



Lola Leon for Swarvoski

Swarvoski also posted an Instagram video of Lola walking with confidence with even more crystals on her wrists. Swarvoski proudly described the face of their campaign in the caption, “A woman of many facets, fashion designer, model, and actress #LourdesLeon exudes the electric satisfaction of a style crafted to perfection.”

©Swarvoski GALLERY



Lola Leon for Swarvoski

When Swarvoski announced the campaign with Lola the brands said it would “serve as a platform for representation of people from all cultures and orientations.” Lola’s father is fitness guru Carlos Leon, who is Cuban and she is the self-proclaimed “Latin from Manhattan” and appreciates her culture.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Lourdes at the 2021 Met Gala

Lola has had an incredible year, being unapologetically herself. After working with Parade and Juicy Couture, she flaunted her armpit hair in a new campaign for Marc Jacobs, had a spread in Vanity Fair, modeled for Burberry, and was featured on the cover of Vogue. The young star was then invited to the Met Gala where she proudly posed with her armpit. She also walked the runway at the Versace fashion show in Milan and was one of the models inRihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol 3 fashion show. It‘s clear there is no way for Lola’s career to go, but up.