Hailey Bieber shares new photos from wedding to Justin Bieber for 2nd anniversary

Hailey Bieber is celebrating her wedding anniversary by sharing some never-before-seen photos with fans.

The model and her husband, Justin Bieber, first got married in 2018, spontaneously showing up to a courthouse in New York City for a no-frills ceremony.

“Justin and Hailey told friends and family they were going to get paperwork and inquire about a marriage license but decided to tie the knot right at the courthouse,” a source told E! News at the time. “No one knew about their plan. They thought it would be better that way so no one would try and talk them out of it. They wanted it to be a special moment just between the two of them.”

©Hailey Bieber





Still, being two of the biggest stars in the world, they had to celebrate that big moment with family and friends, so they had their dream wedding a year later, on September 30, 2019.

“They can‘t wait to say their vows in front of their family and friends,” a source told the publication ahead of the 2019 ceremony. “It will be a different experience to have their pastor there and everyone close to them. They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God. After a year, their love has grown even more.”

The source continued, “They understand what it takes to be married and what goes into it. Their vows are extremely meaningful.”

©Hailey Bieber





Now, in honor of their two-year anniversary, Hailey is posting some never-before-seen pictures from the big day with a simple caption commemorating the special date: “9.30.”

The sweet black and white photos feature one frame showing off Hailey’s stunning Off-White dress, a picture of them sharing an intimate kiss, and a fun flick of Justin and his wife enjoying themselves on the dance floor.