Pete Davidson plans a private rooftop dinner for Kim Kardashian at a pizza place on Staten Island

Pete Davidson is pulling all the stops for Kim Kardashian. Page Six revealed Wednesday that the comedian arranged a private rooftop dinner for the Skims founder in his native Staten Island. The romantic dinner went down at Campania’s Tuesday night which is a coal-fired pizza spot known for their slices and pasta. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant source told the outlet.

Kim left the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan then headed to her Staten island king. According to TMZ, the sneaky and confusing pair entered the back door of the restaurant. An insider told Page Six they didn’t have any security with them, “They quietly were able to sneak in and out,” they said. “It was just the two of them.”

The world has been freaking out after photos of Pete and Kim holding hands on a rollercoaster went viral. The pics came weeks after they shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live. A source told Page Six at the time that they were “just friends hanging out,” but days later an insider said Kim was “intrigued” by Davidson. “She likes him,” the source said. After the photos went viral Hollywood Life reported that West “didn’t like” the hand-holding and asked the mother of his kids to not show public displays of affection until their divorce is finalized. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” the source said, “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorced is finalized.” “He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God,” they added.

An epically hilarious story about Davidson and Kim’s soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West at Kid Cudi’s birthday has also resurfaced. In 2019 Davidson revealed that he got stuck with West’s ridiculously expensive bill after Kim, Kanye, and Timothee Chalamet showed up by surprise to Cudi’s 35th birthday dinner. He told Vanity Fair he had already put his card down because he thought it would just be him and Cudi, “[Kanye] kept ordering the whole entire time and I didn‘t know he was coming and I already put my card down to pay because I thought it would be just me and Cudi.” “Then, Chalamet showed up and then Kanye showed up and I was like “Oh, f***” and then I had to book two more gigs in Ohio,” he added.