Kendall Jenner turns 26 and is showered with love by her sisters Kylie, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian

It’s Kendall Jenner’s 26th birthday today and the Scorpio is getting a lot of love from her family on social media. Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and big sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have all left heartwarming posts on Instagram detailing the love they have for the model. While Kourtney Kardashian has yet to post about her little sister, the day is still young. Take a look at all the birthday posts below.

Khloe used every slot in her gallery to share then and now photos of and videos of Kendall. “Happy birthday to the girl that makes me feel like magic! You make things sparkle in only a way that you can. Kendall you are one of the most loyal and rare gentle souls I’ve ever know! Your spirit is glittering gold, you’re magnetic, inspiring, you bring a joy that’s so infectious, people always want more of you. You’re still yet curious, innocent, and loving. Love that no matter what, you have not let anything or anyone take way the magic that is you. The quirks that make you so freaking fabulous! No matter how old you get I will always be here to validate your dreams,” she wrote.the Good American founder wrote.

KIM KARDASHIAN