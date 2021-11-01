Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recreate ‘True Romance’ for Halloween

Following their engagement just a few weeks ago, fans couldn’t wait to see what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would dress up as for Halloween--and their costumes didn’t disappoint.
The happy couple celebrated the holiday by recreating looks from the 1993 classic film, True Romance.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star channeled Patricia Arquette’s character, Alabama, wearing pink leopard-print leggings and a sheer blue top paired with a short blonde wig. The Blink-182 drummer dressed as Christian Slater’s character, Clarence, wearing a Hawaiian shirt, bomber jacket and shades.
“Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool, you’re so cool, you’re so cool,” Kardashian captioned her post on Instagram, quoting a line from the film.
While fans of Kravis were completely obsessed with their Halloween portrayal, Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, doesn’t seem so pleased.
Ever since the newly-engaged couple began flaunting their relationship all over Instagram, Shanna has made her dissaproval of the pair public, even liking a comment calling Kourtney a “downgrade” and accusing her and her sisters of “destroying” her family. Now, she’s got a problem with Barker bonding with his fiancée over a movie that was so significant in their relationship.
Back in August, Kourtney shared a post of her and Travis watching the movie while on vacation in Cabo. Shortly after, Moakler shared an IG story of her own: a still from the film of the main character, Alabama, giving the middle finger.
Just a few months earlier, Shanna told Us Weekly she found it “weird” that her ex-husband was enjoying the movie with his then-girlfriend given that she and Travis had also “bonded” over it.
“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie that Travis and I basically bonded over,” Shanna reportedly said. “I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie.”
She went on to say that she and her ex even walked down the aisle to one of the film’s signature songs, titled “You’re So Cool.”
Though Shanna hasn’t yet publicly addressed the True Romance costumes, she did share a cryptic quote to her Instagram story on Sunday, which came just a few hours after Kourtney and Travis shared their posts.
“You flexing, I am living. See the difference? You are trying to impress, I am trying to progress. The focus is different,” her Story read, which was deleted shortly after.
After all these years, it seems like both Travis and Kourtney found true romance, which has to be hard for their previous partners to deal with.