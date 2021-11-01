Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recreate ‘True Romance’ for Halloween

Following their engagement just a few weeks ago, fans couldn’t wait to see what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would dress up as for Halloween--and their costumes didn’t disappoint.

The happy couple celebrated the holiday by recreating looks from the 1993 classic film, True Romance.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star channeled Patricia Arquette’s character, Alabama, wearing pink leopard-print leggings and a sheer blue top paired with a short blonde wig. The Blink-182 drummer dressed as Christian Slater’s character, Clarence, wearing a Hawaiian shirt, bomber jacket and shades.

“Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you’re so cool, you’re so cool, you’re so cool,” Kardashian captioned her post on Instagram, quoting a line from the film.

While fans of Kravis were completely obsessed with their Halloween portrayal, Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, doesn’t seem so pleased.

Ever since the newly-engaged couple began flaunting their relationship all over Instagram, Shanna has made her dissaproval of the pair public, even liking a comment calling Kourtney a “downgrade” and accusing her and her sisters of “destroying” her family. Now, she’s got a problem with Barker bonding with his fiancée over a movie that was so significant in their relationship.

Back in August, Kourtney shared a post of her and Travis watching the movie while on vacation in Cabo. Shortly after, Moakler shared an IG story of her own: a still from the film of the main character, Alabama, giving the middle finger.