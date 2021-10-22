Kylie Jenner showcases her ‘growing’ bump in revealing silhouette snap

Kylie Jenner is soaking up her baby bump every chance she gets before giving birth to her second child.
On Thursday, October 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to post a beautiful, artistic photo of her growing bump, posing (presumably) completely naked as she rakes her hand through her long locks. In the picture, though, we only see Jenner’s silhouette, highlighting the outline of her famous curves and her pregnant belly.
In her caption, the 24-year-old simply wrote, “growing 🤍,” though her friends, family, and fans in the comments section had a lot more to say while praising the pic.
Her older sister, Khloé Kardashian, was one of the first to comment, writing, “This is divinely beautiful.” She went on to add in a separate comment, “Wow!!!!! My beautiful stunning sister.”
Kylie first announced that she is expecting a baby in September, though she still hasn’t revealed when her due date is. This will be her second with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she also shares daughter Stormi, 3, who they welcomed in February 2018.
Since going public with the exciting news, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been much more open about her pregnancy than she was her first time around. As fans of the makeup mogul already know, Jenner famously kept her pregnancy with Stormi a secret until after she had already given birth.
This time, shortly after letting the world know she was expecting, Kylie stepped out for New York Fashion Week with her bump on full display while wearing a black lace jumpsuit. Just one day later, she gave another glimpse at her growing belly while wearing a crop top to dinner.
Last month, a source told PEOPLE that the reality star is “doing well” at this stage in her pregnancy.
“She is several months along and is feeling a bit tired,” the source said at the time. “She has been working hard with her new baby collection. It‘s difficult for her to get enough rest. Travis has been helping out with Stormi though.”
They added, “He is a great dad and makes Kylie proud. Kylie and Travis seem very happy.”