Kylie Jenner shows off her shockingly short natural hair – and it’s perfect for spring

Kylie Jenner loves to change up her hairstyles. So much so, that it’s hard to keep up with what’s real and what’s faux. However, the beauty mogul took to social media to share a glimpse of her real hair and possibly her next hairstyle. On her stories, the 22-year-old posted a root touch up and shockingly short hair compared to the waist-length locks she’s been rocking as of late. In the clip, Kylie appears with short wet hair and using the butterflies filter while getting her hair colored. “Roots almost there,” she captioned.

©GettyImages



Kylie loves to change up her hairstyles in the matter of days or even hours

However, it was in February when the Kylie Cosmetics founder first debuted her shorter look after “@JesusHair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair,” as she wrote on her stories.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan loves to keep us on our toes when it comes to changing up her beauty look – especially her hair. By now, we’ve seen Kylie’s tresses in almost every shape and color of the rainbow – changing from short to long, wavy to straight – you name it! Color-wise, we’ve seen her go from a light purple to a bright pink, or perhaps she’ll do a jet black bob before switching to pale blonde waves. Regardless, she’s one of few people that can pull off pretty much anything in the beauty spectrum.

Loading the player...

From the look of her stories, her natural hair (for now) can be described as an ombre with dark brown roots and lighter shoulder-length strands. It’s unclear whether she will keep her hair short, but we’re loving the look for spring.

Out of her older sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who we’ve rarely seen do drastic hair changes, she’s definitely the one to play with her hair looks the most. As a true beauty queen, the mom-of-one loves to experiment with different hues, and striking shades, proving she’s not afraid of what people will think.