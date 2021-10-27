Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True hangs out with her half brother Prince Thompson

Just a couple of weeks after Khloe Kardashian said she wanted to give True Thompson a sibling, Tristan Thompson shared an adorable photo of her hanging out with the one she already has. The baller took to Instagram Tuesday and showed just how strong his genes are because the half-siblings are practically twins and the same height. Prince’s mom is model Jordan Craig and he is 4 years old while True is 3. Thompson wrote in the caption, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything❤️❤️“ and the image got the attention of many, including Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

©Tristan Thompson





Tristan has shared a photo of Prince and True hanging out as toddlers but it’s the first pic we have seen of them together in a while. Khloe commented, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels! ❤️” While Kim wrote, “I mean!!!!!!! ❤️❤️ I can’t handle these two cuties!!!!” Fans couldn’t believe the similarities and commented “twins” under the pics. Other’s couldn’t believe how tall True is now.

Rapper Preme commented, “That can’t be Tru when she get so big ❤️❤️” which means he likely didn’t get the memo that Khloe doesn’t appreciate it when people use the word “big” instead of “tall” to describe her daughter. She told Health earlier this month, “I don‘t play when it comes to True.” “She’s very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big.’ And I‘ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don‘t want her to misinterpret that,” the protective mama added.

Prince’s mom is a social media influencer and lifestyle blogger. They met in 2014 and they were together for around two years but the details surrounding their breakup are messy with allegations that Tristan cheated on her with Khloe while she was pregnant, which he has denied. Despite the drama, it’s good to see the siblings hanging out and it‘s a topic that is often brought up. On October 13th when Khloe tweeted responded, “Hehehe. I want her to have a sibling. If it‘s God’s plan,” to a fan about True, people were quick to remind her she already does. “Doesn’t she already have a sibling? Or do you not count half-siblings?” One user tweeted.

Tristan and Khloe’s relationship is a never-ending saga but E! revealed earlier this month that there is “no label” on their relationship as it stands. “They’re raising True together,” an insider told the outlet. “Tristan is around and Khloe is happy. He’s very supportive and there’s nobody else in her life.” “They are a family and there‘s a lot of love between them. They leave it at that,” the source added.