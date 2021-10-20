Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has ‘no label’ but she’s happy he is around

All the world can talk about is Travis Barker’s proposal to Kourtney Kardashian over the weekend. But it’s not just the giant ring, elaborate beachside planning, or the videos of them making out everyone shared, it’s the guest list. Of course, mama Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian were there to celebrate the engagement, but some are confused as to Khloe’s plus one - her ex, Tristan Thompson. Last week the serial cheater left flirty comments on Khloe’s Instagram photos and along with the invite many are wondering if they have gotten back together again.

Last week Khlo ewas featured on the cover of Health and Tristan wrote, “Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups ❤️❤️” under her post. But E! revealed Tuesday there is “no label” on their relationship as it stands. “They’re raising True together,” an insider told the outlet. “Tristan is around and Khloe is happy. He’s very supportive and there’s nobody else in her life.” The on and off again couple are coming off of ”a great summer“ together they said noting they went on a long trip as a family of three with their daughter True Thompson. “They are a family and there‘s a lot of love between them. They leave it at that,” the source added.

While the couple has “no label” Khloe has made it clear she would like to have another baby. On October 13th she tweeted, “How is my baby getting so grown on me” and after a fan replied, “Time for another” Khloe responded, “Hehehe. I want her to have a sibling. If it‘s God’s plan.” Some users reminded her that she does already have a sibling since Tristan is the father of 4-year-old Prince Thompson whom he shares with Jordan Craig. “Doesn’t she already have a sibling? Or do you not count half-siblings?” One user tweeted.

Hehehe I want her to have a sibling. If it’s Gods plan — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 14, 2021

Barker popped the question on Sunday, October 17th at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California. It was later revealed that the special moment was filmed for her family‘s upcoming Hulu show. “Since this is Kourtney’s first engagement, it‘s, of course, a big deal,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Most of her family was there to celebrate. Two of Travis’ kids were there too. They enjoyed a private, family dinner at the hotel.“