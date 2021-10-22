A look inside the birthday party Kim Kardashian’s kids threw for her

The Kardashian family is known for their extravagant parties, but once you become a mother, there’s nothing better than staying home with your kids for a more intimate celebration.

On Thursday, October 21, Kim Kardashian turned 41, which meant social media was filled with loving tributes from friends, family, and her hundreds of millions of fans. While it has to feel special knowing just how many supporters you have throughout the entire world, nothing is more heartwarming than getting those same birthday wishes from your own little ones.

As the SKIMS founder celebrated her latest rotation around the sun, her two oldest children--North West, 8, and Saint West, 5--threw their mother a party right in the comfort of their own home.

The birthday girl shared a peek at the festivities to her Instagram Stories throughout the day, writing over the first video, “The party the kids are throwing me is lit.”

In the cute clips that followed, North, Saint, and some of their friends are seen jumping around in excitement while celebrating Kardashian, who also shares Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The little ones were seen dancing to Kim’s “Ladies Night” song from her recent Saturday Night Live episode. That was a perfect selection for the occassion, since the song joked about how tired moms get trying to party after having children.

Of course, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also recieved a ton of sweet tributes from the rest of her family, including mom Kris Jenner, who always goes all out to write heartfelt captions for her childrens’ birthday.

“You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!!” the momager wrote under sweet throwback photos of the mother-daughter duo. “Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don’t even know that you were helping them.”