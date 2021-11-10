Pete Davidson finally responds to Kim Kardashian dating rumors

Pete Davidson is finally responding to the rumors suggesting he is in a romantic relationship with Kim Kardashian.

The 27-year-old comedian talked about the rumors during his latest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, as he was asked about the famous reality star, after working together on the set of Saturday Night Live.

The pair was seen going on a number of dates, having fun at an amusement park in California and during Kim’s recent trip to New York City, having a romantic dinner in Staten Island.

Pete said he wanted “to address something,” explaining that he felt the need “to confirm if it’s real or rumor,” in reference to the media headlines reporting the new relationship.

A close source to the two celebrities revealed Kim is happy and her friends are “eager for Kim to have fun and be free,” as she is constantly “smiling and excited” when she is around Pete.”

“He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens,” they shared, adding that “everything flows well” when they are together.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The comedian joked about it during the interview by saying, “You know, I‘ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me. And, you know, but it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.”

“A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi (but) it‘s a real thing,” he shared, promoting his new animated series ‘The Freak Brothers’ streaming on Tubi.