Kanye West says he has never seen divorce papers and still wants to be with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from Kanye West now legally named “Ye” in February but the rapper recently said he “ain‘t never seen the papers.” The rapper joined the guys on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” in an interview published Thursday but as noted by TMZ, based on Kanye‘s haircut, it was recorded several weeks ago before dating rumors between Kim and Pete Davidson took over the world so unfortunately, we didn’t get to hear Ye’s take on it. Ye’s conversation has gotten a lot of attention like his comments that signing Big Sean was the “worst thing I’ve ever done.” The rapper also discussed Kim’s monologue on SNL where she joked about their divorce.

Earlier this month Kim left her mark on SNL after delivering whoever wrote her monologue with flying colors. When it came to joking about her divorce she said of Kanye, “He‘s the richest Black man in America.” “So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing. His personality,” Kim joked. Ahead of the debut, Page Six revealed that Kanye was helping the SKIMS founder with her hosting duties but he may not have seen the script beforehand because he didn’t seem too happy about the jokes.

According to the rapper, SNL made Kim make the jokes “to get that bar off.” “SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him‘ because they just wanted to get that bar off,” Ye said on Drink Champs. “And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we‘re not even divorced.”

“That ain‘t no joke to me,” he added, “My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.” The couple shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

While the couple is still technically married, all signs point to a finalized divorce on the way. Most recently, Kim bought the couple’s beloved Hidden Hills estate from Kanye for $23 million. Plus, in a court document previously obtained by E! News, Ye responded to Kim‘s divorce filing on April 9, requesting joint physical and legal custody of their four kids.