Kim Kardashian West’s SKIMs partners with Fendi to release a special collaboration

The businesswoman will be honored in November with an Innovator Award

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Kim Kardashian West is elevating her shapewear and lingerie brand. On this occasion, the tv-personality and founder of Skims is collaborating with Italian fashion house Fendi to release a unique collection. The businesswoman announced the news in an interview for WSJ. Magazine. The publication will be honoring her in November with an Innovator Awards.

The upcoming SKIMs x Fendi ready-to-wear collection will feature swimsuits, form-fitting dresses, and tops, and prices start at $950. Launching on November 9, Kardashian West and Fendi artistic director Kim Jones collab will include leggings for $1,100 and a puffer jacket for $2,950. The brands will sell underwear, shapewear, and hosiery printed with the SKIMs x Fendi logo.

During the interview, Kim spoke about her estranged husband, Kanye West, and his involvement in her brand. “He has a piece of Skims himself and gives [the team] inspiration but also information. I think he enjoys the process,” she told the publication. “Kanye will always be the most inspirational person to me.”

“Introducing FENDI x SKIMS - a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS. This limited edition collection launches on November 9 at 6am PST at www.fendiskims.com. #FENDIxSKIMS,” Kardashian West wrote on her Instagram account.

Take a look at the collection below
