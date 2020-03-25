If you’re gonna shop, consider these fashion brands donating to fight COVID-19

In the wake of the novel coronavirus, the world is coming together like never before. But despite the fact we’re currently living in a pandemic, the life-threatening virus has uncovered acts of kindness throughout the world – from sharing positivity to donating money, people are working collectively to beat the silent enemy. It was just this week that LVMH offered their perfume and cosmetics factories for the production of hand sanitizer for free to French hospitals.

©GettyImages



Chrisitan Siriano is one of many fashion designers making medical supplies

With more than 450,000 cases across the globe and at least 60,000 in the U.S., medical supplies have become scarce, but the fashion industry quickly took action. Fashion designers, including Chrisitan Siriano, Michael Costello and Rachel Comey, among others, have put fashion production to a halt to make face masks and hospital gowns. Additionally, retail giants such as Inditex, who are the owners of Zara and Bershka, and Gap Inc. (The Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic) have pledged to make millions of masks, gowns, and scrubs for healthcare workers.

Many fashion brands have followed suit and are now donating proceeds of their sales to food banks and charity organizations. As retail therapy has become a mental escape for many who are working against spreading the virus by social distancing and working from home, shopping while giving back feels twice as rewarding.

Below we’ve rounded up some of the fashion brands doing their part to fight COVID-19.

Luna Skye

The fine jewelry brand is donating $100 from every sale throughout the end of May to ONE FAIR WAGE - a relief fund that provides cash assistance to those affected in the service industry.

Maison Miru

Maison Miru will donate 20% of proceeds from sales of the Love Pill Charm Necklace through May to frontline medical workers at Montefiore Hospital Group; this hospital group serves the Bronx, one of the hardest hit and underserved locations in New York City.

Garnet Hill

The eco-friendly lifestyle brand will be matching customer donations to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry, up to $1 million in total company contribution.

Ryllace

The plus-size fashion brand will be matching customer donations to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry, up to $1 million in total company contribution.

Givz

The marketing technology platform is working with major brands, including H&M, Sakara Life and Milani, among others to help them to donate to charities they care about surrounding COVID-19.



Qüero shoes

The footwear brand is donating 15% of all of its shoe sales to City Harvest, to support its critical work feeding New Yorkers.



Love Classic

The all-things-socks brand will be donating 10% of purchases to a charity of the shopper’s choice- a charity that is dedicated to help support the Coronavirus crisis. All donations will be applied at checkout, along with the options to choose your charity.



Hat Attack

Hat Attack is offering 20% off spring styles with a portion of proceeds going to Feeding America



Gabriel & Co.

The fine jewelry brand is is donating 100% of proceeds from their new 91>19 Bracelet to Jewelers For Children, which supports children who have been affected by illness, abuse, or neglect.

Modern Picnic

The chic lunchbox brand will be donating 20% of all proceeds to Feeding America through the month of April.



Bernardo 1946

The chic footwear brand is donating 20% of sales from select styles to Direct Relief, an organization that is focusing on helping combat the virus by supporting healthcare providers with proper PPE and equipment they need.

Nessy Swimwear

Nessy Swimwear is donating 40% of proceeds from the New White Sparkle Kayla top and Kendal bottoms to the CDC foundation.

Triarchy

All women’s denim is 25% off with code together25, and all proceeds are donated to Isla Urbana, a project dedicated to contributing to water sustainability in Mexico through rainwater harvesting.

Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia’s founder Jasmin Larian is encouraging people at home to dance and spread joy through social media. For every video posted using the tags @cultgaia and #CultGaiaLetsDance, Cult Gaia will donate $25 to No Kid Hungry.

Everlane

The Meghan Markle-loved brand announced they would be working with Feeding America to donate 100 percent of their proceeds from their !00% Human collection. If you’re looking for comfy basics to work from home, or for life in general, then look no further.

Vivrelle

The online accessories membership club is donating 10% of all their membership fees through March to local hospitals in New York City (New York is the hardest-hit state in the U.S.) Additionally, Vivrelle donated to local favorite Sauce pizzeria, a Southern Italian restaurant with three NYC locations. The benefit of this donation is twofold. First, the money aids Sauce, a local eatery experiencing the harsh financial effects of the city’s mandated closure of bars, shops, and restaurants. Second, Vivrelle’s donation to Sauce is going directly towards pizza pies that will be feeding nurses, hospital staff, and doctors who are fighting on the front lines against Covid-19.

Skims

Kim Kardashian’s underwear and loungewear brand is donating 20% of profits from their Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program to support their mission to provide essentials to children in need.

©Skims



Skims is donating to the Baby2Baby organization

Crocs

The shoe brand recently worn by Bad Bunny just launched “A Free Pair for Healthcare,” offering healthcare workers across the country the chance to get a free pair of shoes of select styles, while supplies last. Additionally, they’ll be donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed across a number of select healthcare facilities and organizations.

Free People

By shopping select items at 25% off, you can help the boho retailer donate $25,000 to Philabundance, a Feeding America partner based out of the brand's hometown of Philadelphia.

Pronovias Group

The global leader in luxury bridalwear is donating wedding dresses to hospital-employed women who are engaged and are working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic – from doctors to nurses to janitors and cafeteria staff.

©Pronovias Group



Pronovias Group is donating wedding dresses to brides-to-be

Alice + Olivia

Aside from producing hospital gowns for New York hospitals and healthcare workers, Alice + Olivia is teaming with No Kid Hungry to combat COVID-19, donating 10% of online sales to the organization.

Aritzia

The Canadian retailer is donating all profits to its Aritzia Community Relief Fund, which provides financial support to its employees and partners overseas.

Staud

Staud is offering a 25% off sitewide until March 31 and will be donating 10%of sales to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, which is providing meals to those in need in the Los Angeles area.

Jennifer Meyer

The fine-jewelry designer is donating 20% of sales through the end of March to Baby2Baby.

Kendra Scott

50% of all proceeds from the "Shop for Good" Everlyne Bracelets are being donated to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Kenneth Cole

The clothing and accessories brand will be donating 20% of sales to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Kering

The fashion group owned by Salma Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault, will provide French health services with three million surgical masks it will import from China. Kering will also be manufacturing face masks through Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent.

Nike

WWD reported the athletic-giant is donating more than $15 million to support communities where Nike employees live and work.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas

The Madrid-based designer is donating 30% of the proceeds from her brand’s website to No Kid Hungry and God’s Love We Delivery. Both organizations benefit children and families without access to food amid the coronavirus.

Prada

On Monday, Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, co-CEOs of Prada, announced the luxury fashion brand has donated six Intensive Care Units to three hospitals in Milan: San Raffaele, Sacco, and Vittore Buzzi, which is a children’s hospital.

KkCo

The Los Angeles-based brand is donating 10% of all sales through April 30th to No Kid Hungry. As a smaller brand, KkCo is also offering 25% off site-wide as an encouragement to shop small and give back.

Versace

Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated $200,000 to San Raffaele hospital’s Intensive Care Units on March 13th. Back in February, the mother-daughter duo gave one million renminbi, which is equivalent to about $143,400, to the Chinese Red Cross Foundation.

Allbirds

The footwear company first announced they would be donating a pair of Tuke Matcha Wool Runners to the healthcare community working tirelessly during this time and distributed $500,000 worth of shoes. Now, beginning on March 25, and while supplies last, if you purchase a pair of Allbirds in the U.S., they will also split the cost of donating a pair of Wool Runners. They have also created an option for those who would like to donate a pair.

AEROSOLES

The comfort-first footwear brand is donating a pair of their most comfortable sneakers to healthcare professionals as well as donating 10% of proceeds from the “Share the Love” collection to Feeding America.

©@aerosoles



AEROSOLES is donating pairs of their most comfortable shoes

LUCKY BRAND

The clothing and accessories brand is donating denim yardage as well as $5,000 to the Suay Sew Shop. Those funds will go to the producing of 5,000 masks for those in need. Lucky has also placed an order for 2,300 N95 masks from a facility in China to be distributed to local partners and hospitals. Moreover, they will be donating clothing and sanitary kits to LA-based community partners: The LA Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund, Shower Of Hope, Under The Bridges and on the Streets, and Delivering Good.

Miron Crosby

The Dallas-based cowboy boot brand is hosting a children’s boot design competition to help raise funds for the North Texas Food Bank and help keep kids (and adults!) stay busy. The winner will see their vision come to life and become a part of a Miron Crosby collection, as well as receive a free pair of their design! You can participate now through Wednesday, April 15, and the winner will be announced on Friday, April 24th.

©Custom



All proceeds of the Miron Crosby competition are donated to North Texas Food Bank

Keds

The beloved sneakers brand is asking their social media followers to help give back through the “To The Women on The Ground Initiative.” The brand is asking followers to submit women serving their communities, including doctors, nurses, caretakers, grocery store clerks, sanitation workers, etc, and Keds will send them a free pair of shoes.

PANGAIA

For every post/tip/hashtag, @thepangaia will donate one dollar on someone’s behalf to Medecins Sans Frontieres /@doctorswithoutborders, an organization supporting doctors around the world.

Edie Parker

Starting March 26th, the modern accessories label has decided to open the vault and bring back some of the brand’s most beloved styles on www.Edie-Parker.com & www.EdieParkerFlower.com and donate 15% of ALL sales to Citymeals on Wheels, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

LOVE Binetti

The chic womenswear brand will be donating 10% of online purchases to Feeding America, helping those in need during COVID-19. They will also be offering customers an additional 15% off at checkout with code ‘LOVE,’ plus free shipping.

