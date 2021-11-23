Kanye West watches as son Saint throws a football with Tom Brady

When you grow up famous, you get to learn some valuable lessons from pretty important people.

On Monday, November 22, Kanye West--who legally changed his name to “Ye” last month--took to Instagram to post a black and white video of his 5-year-old son, Saint West, throwing a football with none other than Tom Brady. The unexpected duo played catch in a luxury suite at Raymond James Stadium, home of the 44-year-old quarterback‘s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Try not to let the other person get it. Oh, you catch it good too!” Brady said as he threw the ball with Saint while Kanye laughedin the background.

“Say ‘Daddy, you’re going to have to throw me a ball all the time now,’” the athlete added. Saint continued to smile as they played catch as “God’s Plan” by Ye’s friend-turned-foe-turned-friend-again Drake playing in the edited video.

Going on to share a story about his own family, Brady said in the video, “I always want my kids to play catch with me and they’re like ‘Dad, I‘ve had enough.’” The NFL star shares daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Rein, 11, with wife Gisele Bündchen, plus son John “Jack” Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“I like basketball too!” Saint yelled excitedly in the clip.

Later, Kanye offered to offer his expertise for Brady’s kids since they aren’t into playing catch, joking, “That’s good, you can play catch with my son, and I’ll draw with your son. I’m a little bit creative.”

In his caption, the DONDA rapper wrote, “Tom and Saint #TheHomeTeamWins 🕊.”

Kanye West shares Saint and daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus son Psalm, 2, with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West. Though their divorce is ongoing, it seems pretty clear that both parents are willing to do anything it takes to put their kids first.