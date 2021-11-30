Kim Kardashian West is enjoying her relationship with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson might be the perfect match. Sources close to the couple confirm that Kardashian West is enjoying her relationship with the comedian.

According to People, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star is what the SKIMS founder needed after her split from Kanye “Ye” West. “He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with,” the source tells the publication. “The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her, and Pete has been the best antidote.”

The insider also revealed that Davidson prioritizes the relationship and constantly flies back and forth from Los Angeles to his home in New York.

“He‘s flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim. He’s so into her and is always ‘my girl’ this and ‘my girl’ that,” the source says.

The media outlet also informed that a second source revealed that Davidson “hasn‘t met her kids yet.”

“She still loves the attention,” adds the unidentified person. “They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more.”

Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce from “Ye” in February but the rapper recently said he “ain‘t never seen the papers.” The star joined the guys on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” in an interview published Thursday but as noted by TMZ, based on Kanye‘s haircut, it was recorded several weeks ago.

Ye’s conversation has gotten a lot of attention, like his comments that signing Big Sean was the “worst thing I’ve ever done.” The rapper also discussed Kim’s monologue on SNL where she joked about their divorce.