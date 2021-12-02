Kim Kardashian catches Chicago and niece Dream repairing a “sick” Elf on the Shelf

It‘s Christmastime in the Kardashian household!

Kim Kardashian posted a couple videos to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 1, where she showed off just how her family is getting into the holiday spirit. In the clips, she questioned her 3-year-old daughter Chicago West along with her niece Dream Kardashian, 5, after an Elf on the Shelf decoration was moved.

“What’s happening?” Kim asked the toddlers.

That’s when Chicago responded that the elf was “sick” as Dream pointed out that it “fell down like four times.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to say, “I feel like you were in some of the decorations stuff. What do you think? Girls, you really can‘t be touching her.”

Rob Kardashian’s daughter didn’t miss a beat, saying, “We weren‘t touching her.”

“She just got here?” Kim asked, jokingly

“No, North touched her because she got sick,” Dream replied. “She held her sleeve with the elf.”

Obviously, Kardashian knew exactly what the girls were up to, saying, “So she never really touched her? Well girls, I don‘t think the elf needs to be in the doctor’s office like this. We cannot touch these elves, guys.”

Still, Dream stuck to their story, saying, “We didn’t touch it. It just fell down by itself.”

©Kim Kardashian





Unfortunately for her cousin, Chi had a different idea, going on to shift the blame to her little brother. She pointed her finger to Psalm West, 2, saying, “Psalmy touched it!”

That‘s when Kim asked, “So we’re just going to blame everyone else?”

Then, Dream joined in on Chicago‘s claim, saying, “Psalmy touched it and then it fell down.”

North West, 8, decided to join in and help her younger sister and cousin, starting to sprinkle sugar on the elf.