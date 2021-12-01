Kourtney Kardashian responds to fans asking if she’s pregnant ‘every time I post a photo’

Since Kourtney Kardashian started dating Travis Barker, the pregnancy speculation has been endless--and she’s tired of it.

On Tuesday, November 30, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a carousel of photos to Instagram enjoying some time in the pool with her daughter, 7-year-old Penelope Disick.

©Kourtney Kardashian





In the pictures, Kourtney is rocking a pink bikini from her sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS X Fendi collaboration--and while only a small sliver of her stomach can be seen above the water, that was enough evidence from some fans to speculate that she is pregnant.

In the comments, one fan wrote, “not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly.”

That question (along with hundreds of similar comments) frustrated Kourt, causing her to reply: “are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?”

©Kourtney Kardashian





While the pregnancy questions have gone into overdrive since Kardashian’s lovey dovey relationship with her fiancée, the reality star has been fighting off those same rumors for much longer than that.

Last year, the Poosh founder had to deny that she’s expecting multiple times while pointing out that this is just the natural shape of her body after having three children.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” she responded to a commenter who wrote “SHE’S PREGNANT” after Kardashian posted a bikini photo in May 2020. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

©Kourtney Kardashian





About a month earlier, Kardashian talked about the constant speculation during an Instagram Live with Poosh COO Sarah Howard.

“So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’ … I could‘ve taken that offensively … but I know that I didn’t look pregnant,” Kardashian said of a photo she had posted on Instagram. “I know what my body looks like when I‘m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times.”

Kourtney did go on to add, however, that she would love to be pregnant again someday.

“It’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively,” she explained. “Instead, I wrote back, ‘Oh, let’s put the good blessings out there.’ Like, put out a good vibe.”