Kim Kardashian is being honored for her incredible fashion evolution

Kim Kardashian is being honored for her incredible sense of style! The reality star, entrepreneur and cultural icon is set to receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The 41-year-old mother of four and founder of Skims is receiving the special recognition for her “keen fashion sense, unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade.”

Kim also had tremendous success during her most recent TV appearance as a host on the popular show ‘Saturday Night Live,’ making headlines for her opening speech, where she also met Pete Davidson, recently confirming their new romantic relationship.

Fashion lovers and fans of the famous Kardashian are always expecting to see Kim’s fashion choices in red carpet events and galas, and she never disappoints, achieving iconic looks with top fashion designers and setting new trends.

Kim is being praised for her style evolution during the last two decades, disrupting and influencing “trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry.”

“For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honor Kim with this year’s ‘People’s Fashion Icon’ award,” Jen Neal, the executive vice president of entertainment, live events, specials & E! News at NBCUniversal stated.