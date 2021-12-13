Kim Kardashian finally passed the baby bar exam after failing 3 times

Kim Kardashian is offically on her way to becoming a lawyer.

The SKIMS founger has finally passed the baby bar exam, meaning she’s one big step closer to her goal of becoming a real-life attorney.

She took to Instagram on Monday, December 13 to share the news, posting some super-glam pics that prove she can look good while doing anything--including studying for years to pass this very test.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” Kim wrote on Instagram. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

She went on to talk about her journey over the past couple years, admitting that it took her a while to make it to this point.

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” she continued. “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses😉).”

Kim went on to write, “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

She continued, thanking a list of people who helped her get to this point, including Van Jones. Of course, she also wrote a sweet message to her late father, Robert Kardashian, who she says would have been “shocked” by her decision to follow in his footsteps.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” she said. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

Kardashian ended her caption for anyone working through a difficult journey, writing, “Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side! ⚖️ 📚.”

Congratulations, Kim!