Kim Kardashian shares ‘1994 coolness’ throwback with sister Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wants us to know: she was always just as good in front of the camera as she is today.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, December 9 to share a throwback photo of her and her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

In the old school snap, Kim smiles into the camera as she rocks a short haircut tucked behind her ears and with a clip holding her bangs back. Kourtney is rocking more of a Mona Lisa smile, giving us a pouty look with some side bangs and a ponytail, complete with highlights.

Letting us know exactly when the photo was taken, Kim captioned the post, “1994 coolness.”

Fans couldn’t help but draw comparisons to their kids in the comments section, with one follower writing, “Why is this chicago and penelope tho” and another chiming in, “Chicago‘s Twin Omg😍.”

The overall consensus, though, is just how beautiful both sisters look, with their fans gushing over how similar the two of them look now to the younger version of themselves.

“You 2 have always been so damn pretty its insane,” one fan wrote. “Kim has always had a beautiful face,” said another.

It’s no secret that Kim loves sharing throwback pictures, periodically letting fans see a glimpse at the lives of the Kardashian clan long before their reality show.

While the SKIMS founder and her older sister both had beautiful, thick eyebrows in the 1994 throwback, the same can’t be said for another snap Kardashian shared earlier this year.