Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kanye West, and more attend Virgil Abloh’s Chicago memorial service

Virgil Abloh’s passing was a huge loss in multiple communities, having inspired and befriended people from all walks of life. Of course, the Off-White founder also had hoards of famous friends, who all showed up to honor him following his tragic death.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Rihanna, and A$AP Rocky were among those who made their way to Chicago to attend the memorial service for the fashion legend. Friends and family attended the private memorial service on Monday, December 6, which was held at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Abloh’s hometown of Chicago.

Tyler, the Creator, Drake, Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean and more were also at the event to honor Virgil, who died at the age of 41 last month following a private battle with cancer.

Tyler, the Creator spoke at the service and broke down in tears during his eulogy, according to reports from TMZ. Lauryn Hill is also said to have performed at the event.

According to reports from Metro, Ye--who legally changed his name to the two-letter nickname this year--placed his hand on Abloh’s sister’s shoulder during her eulogy. The outlet noted that Rihanna was spotted resting her head on her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s shoulder, which was also caught on camera.

Just days after Virgil’s unexpected passing, Kanye and his estranged wife came together to attend the designer’s posthumous Louis Vuitton show with their daughter, North West, in Miami. The Spring-Summer 2022 Louis Vuitton menswear presentation was named “Virgil was here” in honor of the artist.